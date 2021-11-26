Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

WNC stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. 5,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,541. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $117,504. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

