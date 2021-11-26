Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.70 ($87.16) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.44 ($74.36).

ETR:VNA opened at €52.24 ($59.36) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €48.49 ($55.10) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($69.27).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

