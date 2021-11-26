Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Sells $26,915,474.96 in Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey A. Citron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of Vonage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00.

VG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,206,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,152. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.67, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vonage by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vonage by 1,536.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vonage by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 173,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 98,361 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Northland Securities downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

