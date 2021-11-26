VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at BMO Capital Markets

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $172.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

VMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. VMware has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in VMware by 518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in VMware by 346.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VMware by 147.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

