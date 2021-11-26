Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Vivendi alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VIVHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners raised Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivendi (VIVHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.