Vistry Group (LON:VTY) PT Raised to GBX 1,560 at Berenberg Bank

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,490 ($19.47) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($14.76) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,343 ($17.55).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

LON VTY opened at GBX 1,143.50 ($14.94) on Monday. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 799.77 ($10.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,176.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,211.63. The firm has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.