Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $203.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.81 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

