Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.11.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $934.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

