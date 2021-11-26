Virtu Financial LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLTO. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Galecto by 617.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Galecto alerts:

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $3.07 on Friday. Galecto, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.