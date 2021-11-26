Virtu Financial LLC Takes $61,000 Position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 55,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 244.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jonestrading cut their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

In other news, CEO David N. Roberts acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $2,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

