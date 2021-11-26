Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,868 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 26.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of BLIN opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

