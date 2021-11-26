Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 1,408.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 283,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MTL opened at $3.23 on Friday. Mechel PAO has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

