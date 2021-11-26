Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Position in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,333 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Document Security Systems worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Document Security Systems by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Document Security Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Document Security Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Document Security Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Document Security Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

DSS stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Document Security Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Document Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 95.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Document Security Systems, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

