Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZCMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhongchao in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Zhongchao during the second quarter worth $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zhongchao during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Zhongchao during the first quarter worth $31,000. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zhongchao alerts:

ZCMD stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. Zhongchao Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.09.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.