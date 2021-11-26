Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,738 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xunlei by 1,510.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Xunlei during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 40,780.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,770 shares during the last quarter. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $2.75 on Friday. Xunlei Limited has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $184.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET).

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.