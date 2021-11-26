Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEXT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. NextDecade Co. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $453.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.23.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

