Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 33,309 Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Titan Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 343.68% and a negative return on equity of 134.46%.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

