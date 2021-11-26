Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 13,295 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 43,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $761.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.33. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $7.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

