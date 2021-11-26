Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AUD. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AUD opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. Audacy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Audacy news, CEO David J. Field purchased 20,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 16,224 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,834.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

