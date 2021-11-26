Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) vs. Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Head-To-Head Analysis

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vipshop and Honest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop $15.61 billion 0.45 $905.28 million $1.38 7.47 Honest $300.52 million 2.60 -$14.47 million N/A N/A

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Honest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vipshop and Honest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop 0 7 2 0 2.22 Honest 0 2 7 0 2.78

Vipshop currently has a consensus target price of $22.56, suggesting a potential upside of 118.77%. Honest has a consensus target price of $15.44, suggesting a potential upside of 79.92%. Given Vipshop’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Honest.

Profitability

This table compares Vipshop and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop 5.40% 21.13% 11.19% Honest -13.39% N/A -16.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vipshop beats Honest on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous. It cooperates with domestic and overseas brand agents and manufacturers. The company was founded by Ya Shen and Xiao Bo Hong on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

