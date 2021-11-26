Vicus Capital Sells 18,863 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,863 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 138,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 193,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 714,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.08. 216,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,842. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $115.36 and a 1 year high of $145.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.