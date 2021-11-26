Vicus Capital Raises Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,076,000 after buying an additional 221,653 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,091,000 after buying an additional 2,935,182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,980,000 after acquiring an additional 373,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after acquiring an additional 163,237 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,248,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,310,000 after acquiring an additional 90,858 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 434,295 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

