Vicus Capital Raises Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $156,000.

Shares of TLH traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.82. The stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,149. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.39 and its 200 day moving average is $147.75.

