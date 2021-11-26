Vicus Capital Has $8.32 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $70.84. 96,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average is $64.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

