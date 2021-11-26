Vicus Capital Has $33.85 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Vicus Capital lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 5.5% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.49. The stock had a trading volume of 95,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,091. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.61 and its 200 day moving average is $115.16.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.