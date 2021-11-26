Vicus Capital Grows Position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vicus Capital owned 0.89% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after buying an additional 39,117 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period.

Shares of LEMB stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.33. 13,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,841. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.54.

