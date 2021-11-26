Vicus Capital Buys 754 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,435,000 after buying an additional 39,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,508,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,427,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,706,000 after purchasing an additional 139,658 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 113.6% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 642,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,217,000 after purchasing an additional 341,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 512,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.86. 281,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,668. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13.

