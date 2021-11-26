ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,977,000 after buying an additional 1,406,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,490,000 after buying an additional 640,969 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

