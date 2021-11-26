Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRT. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Get Vertiv alerts:

VRT stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.