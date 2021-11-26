Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Get Veritone alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of VERI opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. Veritone has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $864.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 79.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 384.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 50.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 20.6% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 286,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 136.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 622,919 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.