Verasity (VRA) Market Cap Reaches $274.85 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $274.85 million and $113.11 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002003 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000448 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

