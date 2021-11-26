Veracity Capital LLC Sells 19,053 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,053 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 1,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

ABEV stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

