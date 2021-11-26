Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Down to $26.89

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.89, but opened at $25.84. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.33. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,475,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $22,170,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $15,008,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 52,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 313,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

