Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.20 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

