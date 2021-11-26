Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Lifted by Optas LLC

Optas LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.3% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 197,788 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after acquiring an additional 123,983 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,450,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.43. 111,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,687. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average of $65.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

