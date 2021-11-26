Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $229,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $54.94. 5,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,574. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10.

