Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,852 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.88% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVOG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $213.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.66. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $169.02 and a 12 month high of $219.31.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.