Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $288.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $244.29 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

