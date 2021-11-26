Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,704 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $61,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.99. 9,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,340. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $115.46 and a 52 week high of $151.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

