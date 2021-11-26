Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Private Advisor Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 54.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $239,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.69. The stock had a trading volume of 64,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,158. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $197.80 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.