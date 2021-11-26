Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 95,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 921,986 shares.The stock last traded at $67.13 and had previously closed at $66.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

