Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 91,483 Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 729.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOTJ. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 233,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 175,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

BOTJ opened at $15.80 on Friday. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $74.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

