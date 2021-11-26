Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 348.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Kingsway Financial Services were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 395,089 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 80,861 shares of company stock worth $435,261 in the last ninety days. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KFS opened at $5.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

