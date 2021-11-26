Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 88,063 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAT. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 17.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $330.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -6.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NAT shares. TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

