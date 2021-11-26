Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,480,000.

VEA opened at $51.35 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.98.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

