Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,459,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,271 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 12.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $271,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 99,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $55.64 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

