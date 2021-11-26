Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $167.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.11. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

