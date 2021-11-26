Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 150.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 25.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Truist boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.30.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total transaction of $825,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $342.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.17%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.