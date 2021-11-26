Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce $195.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $217.79 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $131.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.82) EPS.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.30.

MTN traded down $11.97 on Tuesday, hitting $330.73. 4,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,701. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.43 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 116.17%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vail Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Vail Resorts by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

