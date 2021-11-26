V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $198,150.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.50, for a total transaction of $193,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,370 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $267,218.50.

On Friday, November 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $193,670.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $345,880.00.

On Friday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $348,360.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total transaction of $337,240.00.

On Monday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $338,520.00.

On Friday, October 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $347,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $198.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.33. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $200.71.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $157.74 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 155.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

